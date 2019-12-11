Analysis of Local Skills Gaps

A new report seeks to give a localized view of mismatches between job seekers' skills and those sought by employers.

The analysis by the Strada Institute for the Future of Work and Emsi, a labor market analytics firm, draws on broad data sets about supply and demand in job markets. It is designed to identify skills that matter most, describing "skill shapes" or unique demands in a career field, region or individual. The goal of this approach is to inform the design of more targeted postsecondary training programs, curricula and related microcredentials, the two groups said.

"By looking underneath occupations and industries, we can understand precisely the skills employers are looking for and how they compare to the supply of skills in the regional workforce," according to the report.

The purpose of the analysis is to drive action, said the institute and Emsi.

"Skill shape analyses provide supply-demand gap analyses possible for any region in any industry domain," the report said. "This groundbreaking approach to understanding regional labor markets helps all learning providers design and refine program offerings, curricula and credentials that are tightly coupled with actual labor market demands."