Title
Women Now Majority at Medical Schools
For the first time ever, women are now the majority of U.S. medical school students, according to 2019 data released Tuesday by the Association of American Medical Colleges.
This new milestone follows another one reached in 2017, when women comprised the majority of first-year medical students.
According to the association, the proportion of women medical students rose from 46.9 percent in 2015 to 49.5 percent in 2018. This year women comprise 50.5 percent of all medical school students.
"The 2019 data also show that the nation’s medical schools continue to make modest gains in attracting and enrolling more racially and ethnically diverse classes, although these groups remain underrepresented in the overall physician workforce," the association said in a press release.
