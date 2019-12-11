Print

Title

Women Now Majority at Medical Schools

By

Marjorie Valbrun
December 11, 2019
Comments
 
 

For the first time ever, women are now the majority of U.S. medical school students, according to 2019 data released Tuesday by the Association of American Medical Colleges.

This new milestone follows another one reached in 2017, when women comprised the majority of first-year medical students.

According to the association, the proportion of women medical students rose from 46.9 percent in 2015 to 49.5 percent in 2018. This year women comprise 50.5 percent of all medical school students.

"The 2019 data also show that the nation’s medical schools continue to make modest gains in attracting and enrolling more racially and ethnically diverse classes, although these groups remain underrepresented in the overall physician workforce," the association said in a press release.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Is a President's Job Harder Than It Used to Be?
When Actions Speak Louder Than Lobbying
In Appreciation of a Public Servant

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Christians I Know
Productive Tension in Campus Learning Organizations
The Hidden Costs of Wasted Talent -- Part 2
Middle States, Day 2: Money Helps
Rewarding Your Writing
The Internationalisation of Indian Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Georgia Southern student promotes white supremacist theory in class

Professor who sought refuge from liberal academe at a Southern Baptist seminary finds out why tenure

FTC and University of Phoenix settle over long-running investigation of advertisements

More students study online, but rate of growth slowed in 2018

What interests do busyness and overwork in academe serve? (opinion)

The Christians I Know | Conversations on Diversity

How many books should a professor be able to check out?

Ratings Agencies Post Mixed Outlooks for Higher Education

The implications of the changing nature of the president's job (opinion)

Back to Top