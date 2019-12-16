Since 2013, Fewer Americans Think College Is Important

According to a new Gallup poll, about half of Americans consider a college education very important, but the percentage of those that agree with the sentiment has decreased since 2013.

The poll found that 51 percent of adults in the U.S. believe that a college education is "very important." This is down from 70 percent in 2013.

The younger the respondent, the less inclined they were to feel a college education is important, the results show, a change from 2013. For 18- to 29-year-olds, only 41 percent found college important, down from 74 percent in 2013.

Opinions were split by race, gender and political party. Women were more likely than men to say that a college education was important, and Republicans were less likely than Democrats to find value in a college education. Black and Hispanic Americans were more likely than white Americans to think college is important.