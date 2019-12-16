Print

Title

Since 2013, Fewer Americans Think College Is Important

By

Elin Johnson
December 16, 2019
Comments
 
 

According to a new Gallup poll, about half of Americans consider a college education very important, but the percentage of those that agree with the sentiment has decreased since 2013.

The poll found that 51 percent of adults in the U.S. believe that a college education is "very important." This is down from 70 percent in 2013.

The younger the respondent, the less inclined they were to feel a college education is important, the results show, a change from 2013. For 18- to 29-year-olds, only 41 percent found college important, down from 74 percent in 2013.

Opinions were split by race, gender and political party. Women were more likely than men to say that a college education was important, and Republicans were less likely than Democrats to find value in a college education. Black and Hispanic Americans were more likely than white Americans to think college is important.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Ghost of Higher Education Past
Fair
Bias in the Academy: Counting Co-Authors

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ancient and Modern Wisdom of Friendship Across Difference
A Question for Education Historians
Higher Education and 'The Gift of Global Talent’
So Long, and Thanks For All the Fish*
The Holiday Season... Read!
No, Thanks: A Response to Kevin Carey

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)

Denison drops out of Posse program, leaving many students angry

Stanford graduate students push for free, guaranteed health care for their kids

At conservative Wyoming Catholic College, students read great books and ride horses

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

How many books should a professor be able to check out?

Protesters demand removal of UT Austin professors

Experiment would allow federal loans to be repaid through income-share agreements

So Long, and Thanks For All the Fish* | Library Babel Fish

Back to Top