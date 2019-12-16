Title
Dems Boycott Debate Over Loyola Marymount Worker Dispute
By
A labor dispute between employees at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles could derail the upcoming Democratic presidential candidate debate, The New York Times reports.
All seven candidates who made the debate stage are saying that they won't cross picket lines for this Thursday's event.
Members of the union representing food service employees at Loyola are in negotiations with Sodexo, the university's food service provider. They are seeking contracts with better wages and affordable health insurance.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was the first candidate to make the pledge, with the other candidates quickly following suit -- potentially leading to a boycott of the primary debate.
