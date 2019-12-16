Feds Drop Experiment on Competency-Based Ed

The U.S. Department of Education has discontinued experiments on the disbursement of federal aid in competency-based education programs and ones that are a hybrid of competency-based and traditional academic programs, several sources said. The department did not respond to a request for comment.

Created in 2015, the experiments under the experimental sites initiative allowed for waivers of certain federal rules with a goal of generating data that could inform policy on competency-based education, a delivery method centered on what students know and can do rather than conventional grading. Yet, as has been the case with many such federal experiments, sources said the competency-based education project had not generated many helpful results.

The department also apparently has said the expansive federal negotiated rulemaking completed earlier this year will lead to clarifying regulations on competency-based education.

Even so, several experts who work on the increasingly popular form of higher education said they were disappointed by the department's decision to end the experiments, a move they said could hurt programs offered by participating colleges.

"In my conversations with experimental site institutions, they were caught off-guard and were disappointed to learn of the cancellation of the CBE/hybrid disbursement," Charla Long, executive director of the competency-based education network, said via email. "Many have expressed concern about learners in their program and how they can effectively serve these learners without the freedoms provided by the experimental sites. One program specifically stated the abrupt cancellation would likely end their program, which had been yielding positive outcomes for an underserved group of learners."