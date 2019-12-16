Print

Title

Feds Drop Experiment on Competency-Based Ed

By

Paul Fain
December 16, 2019
Comments
 
 

The U.S. Department of Education has discontinued experiments on the disbursement of federal aid in competency-based education programs and ones that are a hybrid of competency-based and traditional academic programs, several sources said. The department did not respond to a request for comment.

Created in 2015, the experiments under the experimental sites initiative allowed for waivers of certain federal rules with a goal of generating data that could inform policy on competency-based education, a delivery method centered on what students know and can do rather than conventional grading. Yet, as has been the case with many such federal experiments, sources said the competency-based education project had not generated many helpful results.

The department also apparently has said the expansive federal negotiated rulemaking completed earlier this year will lead to clarifying regulations on competency-based education.

Even so, several experts who work on the increasingly popular form of higher education said they were disappointed by the department's decision to end the experiments, a move they said could hurt programs offered by participating colleges.

"In my conversations with experimental site institutions, they were caught off-guard and were disappointed to learn of the cancellation of the CBE/hybrid disbursement," Charla Long, executive director of the competency-based education network, said via email. "Many have expressed concern about learners in their program and how they can effectively serve these learners without the freedoms provided by the experimental sites. One program specifically stated the abrupt cancellation would likely end their program, which had been yielding positive outcomes for an underserved group of learners."

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Ghost of Higher Education Past
Fair
Bias in the Academy: Counting Co-Authors

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ancient and Modern Wisdom of Friendship Across Difference
A Question for Education Historians
Higher Education and 'The Gift of Global Talent’
So Long, and Thanks For All the Fish*
The Holiday Season... Read!
No, Thanks: A Response to Kevin Carey

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)

Denison drops out of Posse program, leaving many students angry

Stanford graduate students push for free, guaranteed health care for their kids

At conservative Wyoming Catholic College, students read great books and ride horses

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

How many books should a professor be able to check out?

Protesters demand removal of UT Austin professors

Experiment would allow federal loans to be repaid through income-share agreements

So Long, and Thanks For All the Fish* | Library Babel Fish

Back to Top