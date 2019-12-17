Title
IU Bloomington Suspends Frat for Anti-Semitism
By
Indiana University in Bloomington has suspended a fraternity following allegations of anti-Semitic and racial slurs as well as an assault, USA Today reports.
The university released a statement Sunday in which it re-emphasized its commitment to diversity and inclusivity and condemned the unnamed fraternity. The group is not allowed to host or participate in activities while the university completes its investigation.
This is in response to an incident that occurred Friday night where a physical assault took place and the slurs were allegedly used. Law enforcement was called and is joining the university on the investigation.
The swift and decisive condemnation by the university drew praise on Twitter but also criticisms of Greek life and claims that the university could do more.
