Print

Title

IU Bloomington Suspends Frat for Anti-Semitism

By

Elin Johnson
December 17, 2019
Comments
 
 

Indiana University in Bloomington has suspended a fraternity following allegations of anti-Semitic and racial slurs as well as an assault, USA Today reports.

The university released a statement Sunday in which it re-emphasized its commitment to diversity and inclusivity and condemned the unnamed fraternity. The group is not allowed to host or participate in activities while the university completes its investigation.

This is in response to an incident that occurred Friday night where a physical assault took place and the slurs were allegedly used. Law enforcement was called and is joining the university on the investigation.

The swift and decisive condemnation by the university drew praise on Twitter but also criticisms of Greek life and claims that the university could do more.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Misguided Repeal
of Gainful Employment
The Ghost of Higher Education Past
Fair

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Annual Extra-Credit Warning PSA
After the Laptop?
Is Writing to Text the Only "High Quality" Curriculum?
How to Help Academically Struggling Students
Gender Parity and the Leaking Pipeline
Ancient and Modern Wisdom of Friendship Across Difference

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

The colleges and universities with the most online students in 2018

Study: Men frame their research findings more positively than do women

Professor Removed Then Reinstated Over Discussion on Race

Résumé scanners gain ground at college career centers

Temple Student's Tik Tok Offends Many

No clear-cut answers for reforming English language instruction

Recommendations for how white and Asian scholars can support their black colleagues (opinion)

Georgia Southern student promotes white supremacist theory in class

How to Help Academically Struggling Students | Higher Ed Gamma

Back to Top