Temple Student's Tik Tok Offends Many

A student at Temple University describing the Philadelphia neighborhood surrounding the university as the "ghetto" has drawn outrage and condemnation from the university and community, CBS 3 Philly reports.

The student posted a video to the popular social media app Tik Tok -- which allows users to create short videos and create cameos -- in which he described how when walking two blocks from the campus to go to a party, students find themselves in the "ghetto." The video has since been deleted from the app but has already found its home making the rounds on social media.

A university spokesperson has distanced the institution from the video, saying that the student does not represent Temple and that the situation is being taken care of. According to the spokesperson, the student had been offered a role as a university ambassador, but since the video was made public the offer has been rescinded. It is unclear whether this is the only consequence the student will face.

Other Temple students criticized the video, calling it offensive.