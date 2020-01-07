Title
Academic Minute: From Imagination to Altruism
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Brendan Gaesser, assistant professor in the department of psychology, explains how imagination can help you become more altruistic. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
