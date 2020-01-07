Print

Title

Academic Minute: From Imagination to Altruism

By

Doug Lederman
January 7, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Brendan Gaesser, assistant professor in the department of psychology, explains how imagination can help you become more altruistic. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Case for an Institutionally Owned
Knowledge Infrastructure
A Not-So-Tidy Narrative
The Mathematics of Flourishing

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Alternate Careers
Ten Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade
Someone's Feeling a Draft
Poised for Another Decade of Ed-Tech "Debacles"

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

AU administrators and students disagree on extent of racial problems on campus

Conference speakers stress value of liberal arts skills to small college presidents

Maine College Republican group moves to the right, alienating some members

Wayne State Issues List of Long-Lost Words to Bring Back

Ten Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade | Leadership in Higher Education

Historians approve anti-ICE resolution but vote down anti-Israel proposals at their annual meeting

Ashford University to Split From Parent Company

The pervasive narrative that students are going to college just to get a job isn't always so true (o

New presidents or provosts: New School Northeast CC NMC Paine Rockford Southwestern Michigan Tidewat

Back to Top