Print

Title

A Big Open-Access Deal for Germany

By

Lindsay McKenzie
January 10, 2020
Comments
 
 

Publisher Springer Nature and Projekt DEAL -- a consortium of university and research libraries in Germany -- have signed a "transformative" open-access deal.

The so-called read-and-publish agreement will enable authors affiliated with more than 700 German institutions to make their work immediately accessible to the public for a fee of 2,750 euros ($3,050) per article.

The agreement is expected to result in the publication of more than 13,000 open-access articles a year from authors in Germany. Springer described the deal as the “largest of its kind” in a news release.

The complete text of the agreement, which will come into full effect in August this year, will be published on the Projekt DEAL website toward the end of January.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Repetition Compulsion
Same-Sex Abuse Should Not Be Invisible
Land Acknowledgments Accomplish Little

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Folding Towels
A Man Without a Plan
Words and Intentions for 2020
The Future (Revisited) of Online Education
Backing Into Fairness
Alumni Engagement and Marketing: Innovating New Org Structures

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

SNHU steps up state-level competition

Professor Loses Job Over Iran Joke

Conference speakers stress value of liberal arts skills to small college presidents

Evergreen addresses enrollment decline with academic changes

The importance of caring for one's students and oneself in academe (opinion)

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Proposed split of United Methodist Church over LGBT issues is welcomed by Methodist college leaders

Jersey City economic development drives changes at Saint Peter's University

10 Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade | Leadership in Higher Education

Back to Top