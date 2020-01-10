Title
A Big Open-Access Deal for Germany
Publisher Springer Nature and Projekt DEAL -- a consortium of university and research libraries in Germany -- have signed a "transformative" open-access deal.
The so-called read-and-publish agreement will enable authors affiliated with more than 700 German institutions to make their work immediately accessible to the public for a fee of 2,750 euros ($3,050) per article.
The agreement is expected to result in the publication of more than 13,000 open-access articles a year from authors in Germany. Springer described the deal as the “largest of its kind” in a news release.
The complete text of the agreement, which will come into full effect in August this year, will be published on the Projekt DEAL website toward the end of January.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
SNHU steps up state-level competition
Professor Loses Job Over Iran Joke
Conference speakers stress value of liberal arts skills to small college presidents
Evergreen addresses enrollment decline with academic changes
The importance of caring for one's students and oneself in academe (opinion)
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Proposed split of United Methodist Church over LGBT issues is welcomed by Methodist college leaders
Jersey City economic development drives changes at Saint Peter's University
10 Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade | Leadership in Higher Education
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!