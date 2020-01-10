A Big Open-Access Deal for Germany

Publisher Springer Nature and Projekt DEAL -- a consortium of university and research libraries in Germany -- have signed a "transformative" open-access deal.

The so-called read-and-publish agreement will enable authors affiliated with more than 700 German institutions to make their work immediately accessible to the public for a fee of 2,750 euros ($3,050) per article.

The agreement is expected to result in the publication of more than 13,000 open-access articles a year from authors in Germany. Springer described the deal as the “largest of its kind” in a news release.

The complete text of the agreement, which will come into full effect in August this year, will be published on the Projekt DEAL website toward the end of January.