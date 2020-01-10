Print

Title

Florida Lawmakers Probe Foreign Research Funding

By

Elizabeth Redden
January 10, 2020
Comments
 
 

Florida legislators have launched their own probe into federal funding for research universities, the first such inquiry at the state level, Science reported. The probe follows revelations that six scientists at the Moffitt Cancer Center were dismissed for failing to disclose their participation in a Chinese government-sponsored talent recruitment program. The state-level inquiry is happening in parallel with federal investigations of researchers’ disclosure of foreign ties.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Repetition Compulsion
Same-Sex Abuse Should Not Be Invisible
Land Acknowledgments Accomplish Little

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Folding Towels
A Man Without a Plan
Words and Intentions for 2020
The Future (Revisited) of Online Education
Backing Into Fairness
Alumni Engagement and Marketing: Innovating New Org Structures

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

SNHU steps up state-level competition

Professor Loses Job Over Iran Joke

Conference speakers stress value of liberal arts skills to small college presidents

Evergreen addresses enrollment decline with academic changes

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

The importance of caring for one's students and oneself in academe (opinion)

10 Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade | Leadership in Higher Education

EdX introduces MicroBachelors programs, a first step toward online bachelor's

The Future (Revisited) of Online Education | Higher Ed Gamma

Back to Top