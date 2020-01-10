Title
Florida Lawmakers Probe Foreign Research Funding
Florida legislators have launched their own probe into federal funding for research universities, the first such inquiry at the state level, Science reported. The probe follows revelations that six scientists at the Moffitt Cancer Center were dismissed for failing to disclose their participation in a Chinese government-sponsored talent recruitment program. The state-level inquiry is happening in parallel with federal investigations of researchers’ disclosure of foreign ties.
