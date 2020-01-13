Title
ALA Rethinks ‘Free Speech Zone’
The American Library Association raised eyebrows last week with a proposal to create a “designated area for the expression of social beliefs” at its upcoming midwinter meeting in Philadelphia.
On its event website, the ALA said it would create a space called “the square” to “allow individuals or groups the opportunity to express support for or objection to self-identified topics.”
did.......did @ALALibrary just create a “free speech zone” at the Midwinter conference? pic.twitter.com/YHESbxbk2U— nice online (@flexlibris) January 10, 2020
The proposal was ridiculed by librarians on Twitter, who joked “the square” could become an “intellectual fight club” or “Thunderdome.” Many also expressed serious concern that “the square” would create a platform for hate speech, or limit attendees’ ability to speak freely in other conference areas.
Some commenters theorized “the square” was a strategy for controlling protests. At the ALA annual conference in June 2019, a group of librarians protested the presence of a Central Intelligence Agency recruitment booth on the exhibit floor, stating the agency’s practices were incompatible with the values of librarianship.
The ALA quickly admitted it had “missed the mark” with its proposal. “We’ve pulled down the page and will be regrouping shortly to determine how best we can balance the needs of all attendees and exhibitors in Philadelphia,” said Mary Ghikas, ALA executive director, in a statement. “We apologize for the confusion this has caused. As always, we thank you for your feedback.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
MLA discusses professors' ethical responsibilities for training graduate students
Early decision starts to hit its limits
MIT puts professor on leave over new revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Advice for mentoring underrepresented minority students when you are white (opinion)
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Author discusses her book, 'The Mindful College Applicant'
The Future (Revisited) of Online Education | Higher Ed Gamma
Why the government should invest more in community colleges (opinion)
Florida lawmakers launch investigation into 'foreign meddling' at state research universities
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!