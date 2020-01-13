Title
No Classes at Clark College in Anticipation of Faculty Strike
There will be no classes at Clark College in Vancouver, Wash., today, because a faculty strike has been called.
The faculty union, which represents 400 full- and part-time faculty members, has been negotiating with college officials for 15 months, according to The Columbian. A particular point of contention has been salaries for part-time employees.
