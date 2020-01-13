Print

Title

Northwestern Endowment Shrank in 2019

By

Scott Jaschik
January 13, 2020
Comments
 
 

Northwestern University earned a 2.5 percent return in fiscal 2019 but lost money, Institutional Investor reported. Endowment spending was used to cover a continuing deficit at the university. At the end of the year, the value of the endowment was $10.8 billion, down from $11 billion a year earlier.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Expand Economic Opportunity
by Supporting Community Colleges
The Repetition Compulsion
Same-Sex Abuse Should Not Be Invisible

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Wisdom on a Dog Walk
Higher Ed Leaders as Online Ed.D. Students
I Want to Take a Class
Folding Towels
A Man Without a Plan
Words and Intentions for 2020

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Early decision starts to hit its limits

MLA discusses professors' ethical responsibilities for training graduate students

MIT puts professor on leave over new revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Advice for mentoring underrepresented minority students when you are white (opinion)

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Author discusses her book, 'The Mindful College Applicant'

The Future (Revisited) of Online Education | Higher Ed Gamma

Why the government should invest more in community colleges (opinion)

Florida lawmakers launch investigation into 'foreign meddling' at state research universities

Back to Top