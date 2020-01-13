Title
Northwestern Endowment Shrank in 2019
Northwestern University earned a 2.5 percent return in fiscal 2019 but lost money, Institutional Investor reported. Endowment spending was used to cover a continuing deficit at the university. At the end of the year, the value of the endowment was $10.8 billion, down from $11 billion a year earlier.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Early decision starts to hit its limits
MLA discusses professors' ethical responsibilities for training graduate students
MIT puts professor on leave over new revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Advice for mentoring underrepresented minority students when you are white (opinion)
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Author discusses her book, 'The Mindful College Applicant'
The Future (Revisited) of Online Education | Higher Ed Gamma
Why the government should invest more in community colleges (opinion)
Florida lawmakers launch investigation into 'foreign meddling' at state research universities
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!