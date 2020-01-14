Title
Florida Refunds Prepaid Plan Funds
By
Florida will issue cash refunds for families who have participated in its prepaid tuition plan, officials announced Monday.
The Florida Prepaid Plan is designed to enable families to lock in college costs by making regular payments toward a child’s future college or university attendance. In the past, the plan increased prices because rising tuition and fees were expected. But those costs didn’t grow as anticipated.
Now, $500 million will be refunded, Governor Ron DeSantis announced. A total of 224,000 accounts stretching back to 2008 will be affected, with payouts averaging $4,700, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Roughly 108,000 will be paid in full.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
The Future (Revisited) of Online Education | Higher Ed Gamma
MLA discusses professors' ethical responsibilities for training graduate students
MIT puts professor on leave over new revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Essay on writing academic book reviews
The importance of aligning your career with your core values (essay)
New approaches to discussion boards aim for dynamic online learning experiences
Advice for mentoring underrepresented minority students when you are white (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!