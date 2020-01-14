Title
Franklin President Fired After Sex Crime Arrest
Franklin College president Thomas Minar was fired over the weekend following his arrest in Wisconsin for alleged sex crimes against a child, the Indianapolis Star reported.
Minar, who has led the liberal arts college in Indiana since 2015, is being charged by authorities in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., with use of a computer to facilitate a sex crime, child enticement and exposing a child to harmful materials, according to the Indy Star. Minar was fired by Franklin’s Board of Trustees ahead of his planned departure at the end of the 2019-20 academic year, the newspaper reported.
The college has launched an investigation into Minar’s conduct during his tenure as president, officials told the Star. He was previously vice president for development and alumni relations at American University in Washington, D.C.
Provost and dean Lori Schroeder will serve as interim president until an acting president is appointed, the newspaper reported.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
The Future (Revisited) of Online Education | Higher Ed Gamma
MLA discusses professors' ethical responsibilities for training graduate students
MIT puts professor on leave over new revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Essay on writing academic book reviews
The importance of aligning your career with your core values (essay)
New approaches to discussion boards aim for dynamic online learning experiences
Advice for mentoring underrepresented minority students when you are white (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!