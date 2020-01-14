Franklin President Fired After Sex Crime Arrest

Franklin College president Thomas Minar was fired over the weekend following his arrest in Wisconsin for alleged sex crimes against a child, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Minar, who has led the liberal arts college in Indiana since 2015, is being charged by authorities in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., with use of a computer to facilitate a sex crime, child enticement and exposing a child to harmful materials, according to the Indy Star. Minar was fired by Franklin’s Board of Trustees ahead of his planned departure at the end of the 2019-20 academic year, the newspaper reported.

The college has launched an investigation into Minar’s conduct during his tenure as president, officials told the Star. He was previously vice president for development and alumni relations at American University in Washington, D.C.

Provost and dean Lori Schroeder will serve as interim president until an acting president is appointed, the newspaper reported.