Title
Syracuse University to Receive Record Donation
The Samuel I. Newhouse Foundation intends to pledge $75 million to Syracuse University’s S. I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. The gift will be the largest donation to the university in its 150-year history and one of the largest ever to a school of communications.
Donald E. Newhouse, a Syracuse alumnus and honorary trustee, made the announcement at an event at the Newhouse School on Jan. 13.
"In this era in which public communications is undergoing continual and radical change, my family and I expect to continue our long-term commitment to ensure that the school my dad helped found almost 60 years ago remains the leading communications school in the world for another generation," he said in a university press release.
The university said the gift "will support multiple academic initiatives" and boost a fundraising campaign launched in November.
The Newhouse School is named for Newhouse’s late father, Samuel I. Newhouse, who donated $15 million to the university in 1962 to help fund construction of the first of the school’s three buildings. That donation was the largest gift in its history at that time.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
The Future (Revisited) of Online Education | Higher Ed Gamma
MLA discusses professors' ethical responsibilities for training graduate students
MIT puts professor on leave over new revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Essay on writing academic book reviews
The importance of aligning your career with your core values (essay)
New approaches to discussion boards aim for dynamic online learning experiences
Advice for mentoring underrepresented minority students when you are white (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!