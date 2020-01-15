Print

USC Fires Senior Athletics Officials

By

Greta Anderson
January 15, 2020
The University of Southern California has fired three high-ranking athletics officials tied to the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

USC is parting ways with Steve Lopes and Ron Orr, two senior associate athletic directors, and Scott Jacobson, an associate athletic director, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Orr and Jacobson led the Trojan Athletic Fund, and Lopes was the department’s CFO and COO, according to Southern California’s athletics staff directory. Donna Heinel, the department’s chief administrative officer and senior woman administrator, was fired in March 2019 after being indicted on one count of racketeering conspiracy for her involvement in the admissions scandal.

