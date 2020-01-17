Print

Warren Scrutinizes Fake University Sting

Paul Fain
January 17, 2020
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, on Thursday joined other congressional Democrats in writing a national accreditor for its role in a sting operation created by the a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to catch student visa fraudsters.

Warren, a candidate for her party's presidential nomination, questioned the operation to create a fake university, the University of Farmington, located in Michigan. The feds arrested eight people, charging them with immigration fraud. They recruited more than 600 foreign students, all citizens of India, at the fake ICE institution.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has created multiple fictional universities, including Farmington, to lure foreign students, in stings where the fake institutions were allegedly accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), Warren and the other Democrats wrote.

"These actions undermine ACCSC's credibility as an accreditor and the legitimacy of the U.S. higher education system as a whole," they said. "It is deeply misleading, unfair and irresponsible to falsify accreditation information that students can and should use to evaluate their educational options before uprooting their lives and making significant financial investments in their education."

