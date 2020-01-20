Print

Title

Former Viterbo President Named as Sexual Abuser of Minor

By

Scott Jaschik
January 20, 2020
Comments
 
 

The Reverend J. Thomas Finucan, who was president of Viterbo University from 1970 to 1980 and later served on its board, was included on a list released Saturday by the Diocese of La Crosse of priests against whom an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor was substantiated. He died in 2018.

The Viterbo board released this statement: "On behalf of the Viterbo University community, we condemn clergy abuse of any kind, and we pray for all survivors and their families, including those who were harmed in the past by clergy. We support the Diocese’s recent public acknowledgement of past abuses, and we hope this action helps survivors and their families as they try to heal."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Incentivizing Faculty Diversity
Mind in Matter
Will Higher Education Roar in the '20s?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Questions About the Washington Post's Story on 11 Book Trends of the Past Decade
Poster Presentations: Tips and Tricks
Cynics, Skeptics, and Pollyannas
Friday Fragments
Guest Post: Teaching Home
'Food Routes' and the Logistics Behind How We Eat

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

McGill professor resigns over university's investment in fossil fuels

Bryan Alexander answers questions about his book 'Academia Next'

Kennesaw State Students Oppose King Day Speaker

How SNAP rule changes could affect college students

Facing Misconduct Investigation, Professor Taught Elsewhere

How one university has diversified its faculty (opinion)

Seth Lloyd Pushes Back on MIT's Epstein Report

The importance of recognizing and addressing weight-based discrimination in academe (opinion)

Former Viterbo President Named as Sexual Abuser of Minor

Back to Top