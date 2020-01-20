Former Viterbo President Named as Sexual Abuser of Minor

The Reverend J. Thomas Finucan, who was president of Viterbo University from 1970 to 1980 and later served on its board, was included on a list released Saturday by the Diocese of La Crosse of priests against whom an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor was substantiated. He died in 2018.

The Viterbo board released this statement: "On behalf of the Viterbo University community, we condemn clergy abuse of any kind, and we pray for all survivors and their families, including those who were harmed in the past by clergy. We support the Diocese’s recent public acknowledgement of past abuses, and we hope this action helps survivors and their families as they try to heal."