Brigham Young to Allow Same-Sex Couples to Dance

Greta Anderson
January 23, 2020
Brigham Young University will allow same-sex couples to compete in a national amateur dance competition hosted on its campus, departing from its honor code, which prohibits “all forms of physical intimacy that give expression to homosexual feelings,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The United States National Amateur DanceSport Championships will be held on the Provo, Utah, campus from March 10 to 14, according to the National Dance Council of America which sanctions the event. The NDCA changed its own definition of a “couple” to be “a leader and follower without regard to the sex or gender of the dancer” on Sept. 23, allowing same-sex or gender-neutral couples to compete in all NDCA events.

Brigham Young, which is privately owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hosts the competition annually and initially refused to abide by the NDCA rule in November 2019, according to the Tribune. But after protests from several competitors, the NDCA posted on its website on Jan. 13 that the competition would be hosted at Brigham Young and would follow the council’s governance, the Tribune reported.

