Woman Admits She Paid Man to Take Online Classes for Her Son

A California woman pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for paying a man to take online courses for her son to graduate on time from Georgetown University. The woman, Karen Littlefair, was indicted in December. She admitted to paying $9,000 to Rick Singer, coordinator of the Varsity Blues admissions scandal, to arrange for the fraud. The man completed four courses, and Littlefair's son graduated from Georgetown.

The government agreed to recommend a prison term of four months in the case.