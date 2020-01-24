Print

Charles Murray to Return to Middlebury College

Greta Anderson
January 24, 2020
The College Republicans chapter at Middlebury College has invited Charles Murray, the controversial writer and scholar for the American Enterprise Institute to return to the campus for a speaking event on March 31, VTDigger, a statewide news agency reported this week.

Murray is known for his research linking race and intelligence. He has been widely condemned by social scientists and is labeled a white nationalist by the Southern Poverty Law Center. He was invited to the Middlebury, Vt., campus in March 2017 by a student organization affiliated with AEI. That visit made national headlines when student protesters shouted down Murray, turned violent and forced the cancellation of the event.

The co-presidents of the Middlebury College Republicans said Murray accepted their invitation and they hope students and administrators give him “the chance to speak that was denied to him in 2017,” according to an opinion piece written by Dominic Aiello and Brendan Philbin in The Middlebury Campus, the college’s student newspaper.

“The way the administration and the protestors handled the 2017 event was a stain on Middlebury’s reputation and a betrayal of its mission of ‘creating a world with a robust and inclusive public sphere,’” the co-presidents wrote. “We’d like to make clear that we not only welcome but also encourage any and all constructive forms of support or opposition to this event. We are fervent supporters of the right to peacefully protest and look forward to receiving input from the community in the coming months.”

