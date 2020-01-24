NASPA Reports Equitable Services for Accused Students

Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education, an association also known as NASPA, released an investigative report this month about the level of campus services provided to "respondents," or students accused of sexual misconduct. The report's researchers found that 72 percent of colleges and universities surveyed provide services specifically to address the needs of accused students.

Administrators at more than 200 U.S. institutions participated in the survey conducted from January to February of 2019, according to the report, “Expanding the Frame: Institutional Responses to Students Accused of Sexual Misconduct.” Of all survey participants, 87 percent said all services offered to students who report sexual misconduct are also available to accused students, and participants “overwhelmingly agreed” that the services they provide to both parties are either identical or “fair and equitable,” according to a NASPA press release.

The intention of the survey, according to the NASPA report, was to collect the national perspectives of administrators involved in the processes on campus that comply with Title IX of the Education Amendments Acts of 1972, which prohibits discrimination based on sex at institutions that receive federal funding. Researchers addressed the “increased concern over due process rights of the accused in sexual misconduct cases” and institutions’ desire to provide equal services to both the reporting and responding parties in such cases, the report states.