Print

Title

NASPA Reports Equitable Services for Accused Students

By

Greta Anderson
January 24, 2020
Comments
 
 

Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education, an association also known as NASPA, released an investigative report this month about the level of campus services provided to "respondents," or students accused of sexual misconduct. The report's researchers found that 72 percent of colleges and universities surveyed provide services specifically to address the needs of accused students.

Administrators at more than 200 U.S. institutions participated in the survey conducted from January to February of 2019, according to the report, “Expanding the Frame: Institutional Responses to Students Accused of Sexual Misconduct.” Of all survey participants, 87 percent said all services offered to students who report sexual misconduct are also available to accused students, and participants “overwhelmingly agreed” that the services they provide to both parties are either identical or “fair and equitable,” according to a NASPA press release.

The intention of the survey, according to the NASPA report, was to collect the national perspectives of administrators involved in the processes on campus that comply with Title IX of the Education Amendments Acts of 1972, which prohibits discrimination based on sex at institutions that receive federal funding. Researchers addressed the “increased concern over due process rights of the accused in sexual misconduct cases” and institutions’ desire to provide equal services to both the reporting and responding parties in such cases, the report states.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Censorship Through Noise
Improving Graduation Rates
by Nudging Faculty, Not Students
Fixes for Short-Term Pell

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ideals and Action
"I'm in the Emergency Room"
Online Education and the War Against Remote Work
What Happens When I Write a 'Report'
The Grad Activist: Becoming a Scientist-Activist
Geography Pop Quizzes

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

An intelligent argument on race

Soros to Spend $1 Billion on Higher Ed Network

French business schools attract Chinese students to learn about luxury brands

Catholic colleges develop apps for natural family planning

More Pressure on Babson Over Iran Joke Firing

Organizing Your Literature: Spreadsheet Style | GradHacker

China Imprisons Minnesota Student for Tweets

Coursera launches college completion pathway

Tools to help faculty members help students in their classes continue on and get their college degre

Ph.D. students and postdocs should view their careers like chapters in a book (opinion)

Back to Top