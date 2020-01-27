Title
Academic Minute: Impostor Syndrome
January 27, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Kevin Cokley, distinguished teaching professor at the University of Texas at Austin, examines why college students often feel like they don’t belong. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
