LSU Responds to Criticism Over Canceled Classes
Louisiana State University canceled Jan. 13 and Jan. 14 classes for its Baton Rouge campus, as the university football team would be playing the NCAA championship on Jan. 13. The administration said classes would be made up on Saturdays in January and February.
Binyamin Appelbaum, a member of the New York Times editorial board, criticized the decision on Twitter. "Do the Warren/Sanders 'free public college' proposals include LSU, or would it only apply to actual schools?" he tweeted on Jan. 13.
Jonathan Earle, a dean at LSU, responded to the criticism on Twitter. "We'll make sure we make up the class time," he replied to Appelbaum's tweet. "And in the meantime, those Tigers sure look good :-)"
Appelbaum's criticism drew attention from a number of LSU students and alumni, many of whom defended the university's decision.
