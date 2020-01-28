Print

Another Iranian Student Denied Entry to U.S.

Elizabeth Redden
January 28, 2020
An Iranian student admitted to a Ph.D. program at Michigan State University was denied entry to the U.S. Sunday in the latest instance of what has been a string of cases of Iranians being turned away at ports of entry despite holding valid student visas. The Lansing State Journal reported that Alireza Yazdani Esfidajani was detained upon arrival at Detroit’s airport on Sunday and was placed on a flight out of the country Monday afternoon. His lawyer said Esfidajani had a valid student visa and that he was pressured by border agents to sign a form withdrawing his application for admission to the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that Esfidajani was deemed inadmissible but did not say why.

