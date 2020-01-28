Title
San José State Plans Housing for Students and Employees
By
Located in California's Silicon Valley, San José State University is grappling with one of America's most expensive housing markets. The university today rolled out a "comprehensive housing" solution that includes plans for student, faculty and staff members' housing needs.
The plans include more than $3 million in grants from the California State University system chancellor's office for student housing insecurity and basic needs support. Students with the least financial resources also will be able to qualify for a new housing grant program, the university said.
San José State said it is developing a new "village" for student housing, which allows students to live with their peers and be immersed in learning communities and student life activities. The new housing facility will be aimed at undergraduate and transfer students and will offer nine- and 12-month leases as well as per-night commuter housing.
The university also plans to construct a new mixed-use project with 800 to 1,200 units of housing that will be intended primarily for university faculty members, staff, graduate students and student with families. Most of the units in the building, which will be one block from campus, would be available below market value.
“We recognize that our faculty and staff are faced with the challenge of the cost of living in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area,” Mary A. Papazian, SJSU's president, said in a written statement. “Our goal is to create a solution that encourages them to be a part of creating a very dynamic downtown San José.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Georgetown Law debates punishments for disruptive protesters
A professor gives three reasons why he doesn't allow cellphones in his classes (opinion)
New evidence in admissions scandal
Student finances shouldn't matter in admissions but should in creating an equitable educational expe
Maine university system moves ahead with unified accreditation
Study finds large share of parents struggle to repay federal PLUS loans
Equal Pay for Equal Work: Calculating 'Fair Pay' for Teaching | Just Visiting
Northeastern University launches $100 million research center in Maine
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!