San José State Plans Housing for Students and Employees

Located in California's Silicon Valley, San José State University is grappling with one of America's most expensive housing markets. The university today rolled out a "comprehensive housing" solution that includes plans for student, faculty and staff members' housing needs.

The plans include more than $3 million in grants from the California State University system chancellor's office for student housing insecurity and basic needs support. Students with the least financial resources also will be able to qualify for a new housing grant program, the university said.

San José State said it is developing a new "village" for student housing, which allows students to live with their peers and be immersed in learning communities and student life activities. The new housing facility will be aimed at undergraduate and transfer students and will offer nine- and 12-month leases as well as per-night commuter housing.

The university also plans to construct a new mixed-use project with 800 to 1,200 units of housing that will be intended primarily for university faculty members, staff, graduate students and student with families. Most of the units in the building, which will be one block from campus, would be available below market value.

“We recognize that our faculty and staff are faced with the challenge of the cost of living in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area,” Mary A. Papazian, SJSU's president, said in a written statement. “Our goal is to create a solution that encourages them to be a part of creating a very dynamic downtown San José.”