Title
Certificates and Associate Degrees Can Outearn Bachelor’s
By
A new report from Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce finds that nationally, colleges are awarding as many certificates and associate degrees combined as they are awarding bachelor’s degrees. Colleges award about two million bachelor’s degrees annually and about one million associate degrees and one million certificates.
The study also found that field of study is very important in determining earnings for certificate holders and associate degree holders. A worker with an associate degree may outearn one with a bachelor’s, and a worker with a certificate may outearn one with an associate degree, depending on field of study. Workers with lower-tier degrees who studied engineering, construction or health fields have a good possibility of outearning their peers with bachelor’s degrees who studied the liberal arts or humanities.
The report also found more students are enrolled in certificate and associate programs than are enrolled in bachelor’s programs. Those enrolled in certificate and associate programs are disproportionately racial and ethnic minorities. Students enrolled in bachelor’s degree programs are disproportionately white.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Colleges restrict university travel to China in response to coronavirus
Can there be national progress on postsecondary learning? If so, who leads?
A professor gives three reasons why he doesn't allow cellphones in his classes (opinion)
A Ph.D. student describes what he's learned about grad school over his first semester (opinion)
Trustees growing increasingly worried about the future of higher education in the U.S., polling show
Disruptive Innovation, Higher Ed and the Legacy of Clayton M. Christensen
The importance of knowing the competencies that employers seek (essay)
Federal appeals court blocks adjunct union at Duquesne
"Public Charge" and Financial Aid | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!