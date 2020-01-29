Title
CHEA President Judith Eaton to Retire
By
The Council for Higher Education Accreditation announced Tuesday that Judith Eaton would retire as its president. Eaton has served as the council’s president for 22 years and joined shortly after its founding as an organization that represents colleges and universities on accreditation issues.
Eaton will be departing early in the next academic year, staying on through the transition period at the council. “I’ve poured my heart and soul into this organization for almost 23 years,” Eaton said at the group's annual conference. “It’s just time to go.”
Eaton, who worked as a chancellor or president of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, the Council for Aid to Education, and the Community Colleges of Philadelphia and of Southern Nevada before coming to CHEA, has been a forceful advocate for the independence of accreditation from the federal government. She has written frequently on accreditation issues.
