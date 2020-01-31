Title
Academic Minute: Ketogenic Diet and Brain Health
Today on the Academic Minute, Chris Dulla, associate professor of neuroscience at Tufts University, examines whether diet can help you recover from a traumatic brain injury. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Prosecution in China of student for tweets he posted while studying in U.S. raises free speech conce
Appeals court holds university liable for ineffective Title IX policies
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Q&A with author of book that profiles campus activists
Colleges restrict university travel to China in response to coronavirus
Essay on making student learning the focus of higher education
New presidents or provosts: Coppin Kansas Marquette NEO Northland Queensland SIU UND Vanderbilt VCFA
How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)
The importance of knowing the competencies that employers seek (essay)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!