Print

Title

Academic Minute: Ketogenic Diet and Brain Health

By

Doug Lederman
January 31, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Chris Dulla, associate professor of neuroscience at Tufts University, examines whether diet can help you recover from a traumatic brain injury. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Contagious Skepticism
Teaching Through the Doom
Curing Programmitis to Create
Diverse Student Success

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Proposing the Center for Online Learning Scholarship (COLS)
Spaces for Listening to Women
Beyond Checking Boxes
The Tyranny of the Market
A Note to Students

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Prosecution in China of student for tweets he posted while studying in U.S. raises free speech conce

Appeals court holds university liable for ineffective Title IX policies

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Q&A with author of book that profiles campus activists

Colleges restrict university travel to China in response to coronavirus

Essay on making student learning the focus of higher education

New presidents or provosts: Coppin Kansas Marquette NEO Northland Queensland SIU UND Vanderbilt VCFA

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

The importance of knowing the competencies that employers seek (essay)

Back to Top