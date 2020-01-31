ACE's Transfer Task Force

The American Council on Education is launching a national task force focused on transfer credit practices.

The issue now affects more than a million students who transfer to a different institution at least once within six years, according to a release from the council.

The task force will create a report detailing best practices and strategies for improving transfer and the awarding of credit. The goals are to improve student success, equity and affordability.

“While there has been much discussion and work on the topic of transfer of credit in recent years, there is more to do,” said Ted Mitchell, president of the council. “We want colleges and universities to evaluate previous academic work and nonacademic experiences more effectively to facilitate transfer of credit and completion. Given the increasing mobility of students between institutions and other learning opportunities, we know that improving transfer of credit practices is critical to our efforts to better support students and increase their success.”

Presidents and chancellors from across the country will comprise the task force, including Anne Holton, interim president at George Mason University, and Timothy White, chancellor of the California State University system, as co-chairs. Members will meet several times throughout 2020 and plan to release a final report in early 2021.

The Strada Education Network is supporting the work through a grant, and the Charles Koch Foundation will fund a series of white papers to inform the task force's work, according to the release.