Duke Resolves Anti-Semitism Complaint

Duke University reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education to resolve a complaint alleging anti-Semitism at a conference on Gaza co-sponsored by the university last March, according to the Zionist Organization of America, which filed the complaint and posted the resolution agreement on its website. A Duke spokeswoman confirmed the university signed the agreement.

In the agreement, Duke agreed to issue a statement saying that the university does not tolerate anti-Semitic harassment or discrimination. The university also agreed to revise its discrimination policy to “provide a description of forms of anti-Semitism that can manifest in the University environment.”

The university did not as part of the agreement admit wrongdoing.

ZOA said the complaint related to a performance of an anti-Semitic song at the conference on Gaza, which was cosponsored by the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. The News and Observer, a Raleigh newspaper, reported in November that UNC Chapel Hill separately signed an agreement with the Education Department to resolve a complaint about the conference.