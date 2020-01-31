Title
Duke Resolves Anti-Semitism Complaint
Duke University reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education to resolve a complaint alleging anti-Semitism at a conference on Gaza co-sponsored by the university last March, according to the Zionist Organization of America, which filed the complaint and posted the resolution agreement on its website. A Duke spokeswoman confirmed the university signed the agreement.
In the agreement, Duke agreed to issue a statement saying that the university does not tolerate anti-Semitic harassment or discrimination. The university also agreed to revise its discrimination policy to “provide a description of forms of anti-Semitism that can manifest in the University environment.”
The university did not as part of the agreement admit wrongdoing.
ZOA said the complaint related to a performance of an anti-Semitic song at the conference on Gaza, which was cosponsored by the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. The News and Observer, a Raleigh newspaper, reported in November that UNC Chapel Hill separately signed an agreement with the Education Department to resolve a complaint about the conference.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Prosecution in China of student for tweets he posted while studying in U.S. raises free speech conce
Appeals court holds university liable for ineffective Title IX policies
New presidents or provosts: Coppin Kansas Marquette NEO Northland Queensland SIU UND Vanderbilt VCFA
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Essay on making student learning the focus of higher education
Q&A with author of book that profiles campus activists
Colleges restrict university travel to China in response to coronavirus
The importance of knowing the competencies that employers seek (essay)
The importance of aligning your career with your core values (essay)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!