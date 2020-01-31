Football Coach Resigns After Hitler Comments

A newly hired football coach who was suspended after telling a student newspaper he would like to dine with Adolf Hitler resigned Thursday from Grand Valley State University in Michigan.

The resignation of offensive coordinator Morris Berger is effective immediately. Grand Valley State called the move a mutual agreement in a news release.

That release quoted Berger saying he did not want to be a distraction to players. And it quoted the university's head football coach, Matt Mitchell, saying, “Nothing in our background and reference checks revealed anything that would have suggested the unfortunate controversy that has unfolded.”

Berger posted a statement on Twitter saying he “mistakenly communicated something absurd” in a “poor effort to give an outside the box” answer after being asked a question.

“It is my hope that you will consider accepting my apology,” Berger's statement said. “I recognize that I cannot undo the hurt and embarrassment I have caused.”

Grand Valley State suspended Berger Monday, days after the student newspaper, the Grand Valley Lanthorn, published a Jan. 23 Q&A asking the coach to name three nonfootball historical figures with whom he would like to dine. Berger responded that Hitler had “bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second to none.”

Berger had only been hired Jan. 20.