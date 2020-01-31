Print

Title

State Department Says Do Not Travel to China

By

Elizabeth Redden
January 31, 2020
Comments
 
 

The U.S. Department of State upgraded its warning against travel to China to the highest level Thursday, advising Americans not to travel there due to a novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. Also on Thursday the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency. Many colleges announced cancellations of their China programs earlier in the week after the Centers for Disease Control advised against all nonessential travel to China.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Contagious Skepticism
Teaching Through the Doom
Curing Programmitis to Create
Diverse Student Success

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Proposing the Center for Online Learning Scholarship (COLS)
Spaces for Listening to Women
Beyond Checking Boxes
The Tyranny of the Market
A Note to Students

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Prosecution in China of student for tweets he posted while studying in U.S. raises free speech conce

Appeals court holds university liable for ineffective Title IX policies

Trustees growing increasingly worried about the future of higher education in the U.S., polling show

MLK Day post turns public attention to Montana

Q&A with author of book that profiles campus activists

Student Loan Debt and Mortgage Lending

Colleges restrict university travel to China in response to coronavirus

Football Coach Resigns After Hitler Comments

New system will measure journals' research transparency

Back to Top