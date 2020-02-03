Print

Title

Simplifying Public Service Loan Forgiveness

By

Kery Murakami
February 3, 2020
Comments
 
 

The U.S. Department of Education signaled it will make it easier to apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness after the application process has faced criticism for being too unwieldy.

In a notice published in the Federal Register Thursday, the department said it plans to consolidate the two forms required to apply for the Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness (TESPLF) program into one, essentially no longer requiring people file a separate Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) application.

The process came under fire after a Government Accountability Office report last September found only 1 percent of the 54,000 applications for TESPLF were approved in the year prior to May 2019. Seventy-one percent of the denials were because the borrower didn’t submit the PSLF form.

“This is just another action we are taking as part of our commitment to simplifying the program,” an Education Department spokeswoman said in a statement Friday.

Representative Bobby Scott, the Virginia Democrat who chairs the House education committee, said the department’s work is not done. "I am relieved that -- in response to intense public pressure --- the department is finally taking a step toward fixing the PSLF application process," he said in a statement. "However, this change alone does not satisfy the department’s responsibility to faithfully implement the law. Secretary DeVos and the Trump administration must clearly communicate these changes to student borrowers, and then quickly process claims so that borrowers can get relief."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Case Against the STEM Rush
Contagious Skepticism
Teaching Through the Doom

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What's Our Pumpkin Pie?
Why Argue for An Academic Center to Study OPMs?
On Meaning and Mattering: Engaged Scholarship
Friday Fragments
Proposing the Center for Online Learning Scholarship (COLS)
Spaces for Listening to Women

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Alan Dershowitz finds himself thrust into academe's margins

Essay on writing academic book reviews

Why a job offer can be stressful and what to do to minimize the stress (opinion)

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

Simplifying Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Former Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture Closing

Alarm grows about Belmont saving Watkins College of Art

UMass Boston Confirms Coronavirus Case

A computer scientist urges more support for the humanities (opinion)

Back to Top