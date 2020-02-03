Title
UMass Boston Confirms Coronavirus Case
An individual affiliated with the University of Massachusetts Boston who recently returned from Wuhan, China, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the university announced Saturday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the patient, a man in his 20s, sought medical care soon after his return to Massachusetts. The man is in isolation, and his close contacts have been identified and are being monitored for symptoms, public health authorities said.
"State and city public health authorities have informed us that the risk to members of our community is low," Boston's interim chancellor, Katherine S. Newman, said in a statement. "For these reasons, we expect 'business as usual' on campus."
The coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan and has quickly spread in China. A total of nine cases have been identified in the U.S., including a case involving an individual affiliated with Arizona State University who recently returned from travel to Wuhan.
