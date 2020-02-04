Case Western President Named Head of AAU

Barbara R. Snyder, president of Case Western Reserve University, on Monday was named the new president of the Association of American Universities.

She will succeed Mary Sue Coleman, who is retiring after serving as the association’s president since 2016.

Snyder, whose term will begin this fall, has served on the board of the association, which represents 65 research universities. She is also the immediate past board chair of the American Council on Education.

Snyder “has extensive experience in reinforcing Case Western Reserve’s credentials as both a highly regarded research institution and as a place where undergraduate and graduate students alike receive a world-class education,” Michael McRobbie, AAU's board chair and president of Indiana University, said in a statement.