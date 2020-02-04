Title
Case Western President Named Head of AAU
Barbara R. Snyder, president of Case Western Reserve University, on Monday was named the new president of the Association of American Universities.
She will succeed Mary Sue Coleman, who is retiring after serving as the association’s president since 2016.
Snyder, whose term will begin this fall, has served on the board of the association, which represents 65 research universities. She is also the immediate past board chair of the American Council on Education.
Snyder “has extensive experience in reinforcing Case Western Reserve’s credentials as both a highly regarded research institution and as a place where undergraduate and graduate students alike receive a world-class education,” Michael McRobbie, AAU's board chair and president of Indiana University, said in a statement.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
University of California faculty decline to endorse test-optional admissions
Warren's Comments on Choosing Next Secretary Cause Stir
Amid 'authoritarian resurgence,' George Soros pledges $1 billion toward new university network
University President Apologizes Over Majority-Rule Comparison
Business schools must reconsider what the future workforce really needs (opinion)
Request to Analyze Dual Enrollment
University flight programs ramp up private partnerships
Early decision numbers are down
The importance of helping students acknowledge in class their sense of being imposters (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!