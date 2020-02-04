Print

Request to Analyze Dual Enrollment

Madeline St. Amour
February 4, 2020
Two U.S. senators, joined by 17 of their colleagues, are pushing to include dual-enrollment programs and early college high schools in a planned analysis of K-12 education.

Senators Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, and Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education asking it to study the use, outcomes and best practices of college-in-high school programs that receive Elementary and Secondary Education Act funding, according to a news release.

The department plans to analyze money spent by 400 school districts on five federal programs. This would be the first analysis of education spending since 2009, according to the release.

“Numerous rigorous, multi-institution and statewide quantitative research studies in more than a dozen states have proven that these programs increase high school graduation, college readiness, and college access, persistence and completion, especially for students traditionally underrepresented in higher education,” the letter states. “An examination by the department of school districts’ use of funds to support college in high school programs would be timely and help inform future policymaking to ensure more low-income and underrepresented students have access to these successful models.”

Among the supporters of the letter are several of the candidates for the Democratic president: Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

