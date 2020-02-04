Three Shot at Texas A&M Commerce

Two women were killed and a 2-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Monday at a Texas A&M University Commerce residence hall for first-year students, The Texas Tribune reported.

The boy is in stable condition at a local hospital. Officials instructed students, faculty members and staff to shelter in place for about two hours while police responded to the shooting, the Tribune reported. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day, the university wrote on Twitter.

University police did not provide the names of the women killed or say whether they were students at the university. Police also did not indicate a motive for the shooting.

This is the second shooting in four months on or near the Commerce, Tex., campus. A gunman shot eight people at an off-campus party on Oct. 27, killing two and injuring six others, including four students, the Dallas Morning News reported.