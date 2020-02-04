Title
Three Shot at Texas A&M Commerce
Two women were killed and a 2-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Monday at a Texas A&M University Commerce residence hall for first-year students, The Texas Tribune reported.
The boy is in stable condition at a local hospital. Officials instructed students, faculty members and staff to shelter in place for about two hours while police responded to the shooting, the Tribune reported. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day, the university wrote on Twitter.
University police did not provide the names of the women killed or say whether they were students at the university. Police also did not indicate a motive for the shooting.
This is the second shooting in four months on or near the Commerce, Tex., campus. A gunman shot eight people at an off-campus party on Oct. 27, killing two and injuring six others, including four students, the Dallas Morning News reported.
There have been 2 confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community.— A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020
We will continue to share updates as they are available.
