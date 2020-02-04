Print

Title

Three Shot at Texas A&M Commerce

By

Greta Anderson
February 4, 2020
Comments
 
 

Two women were killed and a 2-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Monday at a Texas A&M University Commerce residence hall for first-year students, The Texas Tribune reported.

The boy is in stable condition at a local hospital. Officials instructed students, faculty members and staff to shelter in place for about two hours while police responded to the shooting, the Tribune reported. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day, the university wrote on Twitter.

University police did not provide the names of the women killed or say whether they were students at the university. Police also did not indicate a motive for the shooting.

This is the second shooting in four months on or near the Commerce, Tex., campus. A gunman shot eight people at an off-campus party on Oct. 27, killing two and injuring six others, including four students, the Dallas Morning News reported.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What Happens After the M.B.A. Bubble Bursts?
A Case Against the STEM Rush
Contagious Skepticism

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Dollar-Figure Raise
Higher Ed Marketing’s Disappearing Act
Doing My Higher Ed Job Is Easier With the Kids Out of the House
Signs of Growth, Other Than a Grade
What's Our Pumpkin Pie?
Why Argue for an Academic Center to Study OPMs?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

University of California faculty decline to endorse test-optional admissions

Amid 'authoritarian resurgence,' George Soros pledges $1 billion toward new university network

University President Apologizes Over Majority-Rule Comparison

Warren's Comments on Choosing Next Secretary Cause Stir

Request to Analyze Dual Enrollment

Business schools must reconsider what the future workforce really needs (opinion)

MLK Day post turns public attention to Montana

University flight programs ramp up private partnerships

Early decision numbers are down

Back to Top