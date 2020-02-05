Print

Title

2U Expands Partnership With London School of Economics

By

Lindsay McKenzie
February 5, 2020
Comments
 
 

Online program management company 2U is launching seven bachelor’s degrees with the London School of Economics, a member institution of the University of London.

Four of the seven degrees will launch this year, including bachelor's degrees in data science and business analytics, economics, economics and management, and business and management. The degree in data science and business analytics was announced last year and was 2U’s first foray into the undergraduate space. The company has previously only worked in the graduate market.

The degrees will be awarded by the University of London with academic direction by LSE. The seven degrees were previously offered as textbook-based distance learning programs. Thousands of students participated in the distance education program over the past 25 years.

“These degrees provide the means for talented students to access the academic excellence and social engagement that LSE is globally renowned for,” said Paul Kelly, dean of University of London programs at LSE. “This partnership with 2U will enable the University of London and LSE to ensure the continued evolution of the student experience to remain engaging and relevant for our times.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Essential Value of University Presses
What Happens After the M.B.A. Bubble Bursts?
A Case Against the STEM Rush

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The mistaken assumption that the best learning happens at research universities (opinion)
Advice for New and Aspiring Vice Presidents
Answering the question of who leads on college learning (opinion)
Email
Choosing a Committee
What Do You Do?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Loyola faculty group is pushing back against major cuts to its English language learning program

Grant prepares doctoral students for 21st-century community college careers

Study: Male students ask for grade changes far more frequently than female students

Online program management companies face Washington microscope

Report on Measuring Student Outcomes

Avoiding disgruntlement and burnout from too much service work (opinion)

Email | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Michigan State Removes Display of Black Figures in Tree

The mistaken assumption that the best learning happens at research universities (opinion)

Back to Top