Title
2U Expands Partnership With London School of Economics
Online program management company 2U is launching seven bachelor’s degrees with the London School of Economics, a member institution of the University of London.
Four of the seven degrees will launch this year, including bachelor's degrees in data science and business analytics, economics, economics and management, and business and management. The degree in data science and business analytics was announced last year and was 2U’s first foray into the undergraduate space. The company has previously only worked in the graduate market.
The degrees will be awarded by the University of London with academic direction by LSE. The seven degrees were previously offered as textbook-based distance learning programs. Thousands of students participated in the distance education program over the past 25 years.
“These degrees provide the means for talented students to access the academic excellence and social engagement that LSE is globally renowned for,” said Paul Kelly, dean of University of London programs at LSE. “This partnership with 2U will enable the University of London and LSE to ensure the continued evolution of the student experience to remain engaging and relevant for our times.”
