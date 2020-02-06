Louisville Permits Distribution of Anti-Gay Literature

Students in the LGBTQ community at the University of Louisville said they feel targeted and afraid on campus after a student walked into an Introduction to LGBTQ Studies class and distributed anti-gay pamphlets, reported The Courier Journal, a Kentucky news publication.

The pamphlet described gay people and people “sympathetic toward homosexuality” as “sitting in a car on a railroad track with a train coming, and you don’t know it,” according to the Courier Journal. It was published by Living Waters Publications, a Christian organization that teaches biblical evangelism, its website says.

Student affairs officials met with the student, who can return to the class if he gives 48 hours' notice beforehand, Pan-African studies department chair Ricky Jones told the Courier Journal. John Karman, a university spokesman, said the student’s “intention was only to provide information rather than to intimidate” and the student “followed the law and university policy when distributing the literature,” according to the Courier Journal.

Students and faculty members are upset with the way the university responded, and students said they are planning a protest on campus for today.