Title
Court Blocks 'Unlawful Presence' Policy
By
A federal court on Thursday permanently enjoined a Trump administration policy that would make it easier to impose multiyear bans on the re-entry of college students from other countries.
Four colleges in 2018 sued in federal court to challenge the policy, which eased how the federal government could determine that international students and exchange scholars on F, J and M visas had racked up an "unlawful presence" in the U.S. Students who accrue more than 180 days of unlawful presence in a single stay can face three- or 10-year prohibitions on re-entering the country.
The lawsuit claimed that some international students had left U.S. colleges as a result of the policy. The federal court last year issued a temporary injunction that blocked the government from enforcing the policy.
“International students and scholars came to the United States to study relying on a promise that our nation made to treat them fairly and transparently," Wendy Raymond, president of Haverford College, which had joined the lawsuit, said in a statement distributed by the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Louisville student distributes anti-LGBTQ literature in classroom
Colleges worry about implications of religious freedom rule
Georgetown to Divest From Fossil Fuels
Student Protesters Shut Down Iowa Regents Meeting
Why institutions should continue to support their university presses (opinion)
Feds Drop Foreign Gift Reporting Request
Health-care programs search for ways to help workers move up the ladder
Questions raised about Chinese contract with German university
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!