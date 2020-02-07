Title
Feds Drop Foreign Gift Reporting Request
By
The Trump administration has dropped a proposed new form for collecting information from colleges about gifts and contracts from foreign sources.
The U.S. Department of Education in September published a notice about the new form to report gifts and contracts of $250,000 or more. The American Council on Education and 29 other higher education groups had argued the proposed information collection went beyond the scope of the law.
The Office of Management and Budget and the department this week posted a document saying the agencies "have determined that the best course of action is to withdraw this emergency information collection request." The department said it plans to soon resubmit a standard, nonemergency information collection request.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Louisville student distributes anti-LGBTQ literature in classroom
Colleges worry about implications of religious freedom rule
Georgetown to Divest From Fossil Fuels
Student Protesters Shut Down Iowa Regents Meeting
Health-care programs search for ways to help workers move up the ladder
Questions raised about Chinese contract with German university
Essay on the death of George Steiner
Why institutions should continue to support their university presses (opinion)
New presidents or provosts: Denmark Harford Montana Tech Oregon State Rice Skidmore SouthArk UNC WTA
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!