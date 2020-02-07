Print

Feds Drop Foreign Gift Reporting Request

Paul Fain
February 7, 2020
The Trump administration has dropped a proposed new form for collecting information from colleges about gifts and contracts from foreign sources.

The U.S. Department of Education in September published a notice about the new form to report gifts and contracts of $250,000 or more. The American Council on Education and 29 other higher education groups had argued the proposed information collection went beyond the scope of the law.

The Office of Management and Budget and the department this week posted a document saying the agencies "have determined that the best course of action is to withdraw this emergency information collection request." The department said it plans to soon resubmit a standard, nonemergency information collection request.

