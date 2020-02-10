Title
Chapman Student Arrested After Racist, Homophobic Rant
By
A Chapman University student has been expelled and arrested after he was caught on video destroying property during a racist and homophobic tirade, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday. Police say the student was intoxicated and resisted arrest. His tussle with a university public safety officer who is over 65 resulted in elder abuse being added to a list of charges including felony vandalism and criminal threats.
“Racist and homophobic conduct will not be tolerated on this campus and we took decisive and swift action,” university president Daniele Struppa said in a Twitter statement. “As of this afternoon, the individual responsible for this incident is no longer a student at Chapman University.”
