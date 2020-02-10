Title
Converse Will Accept Male Students in 2021
Converse College, a women's college in South Carolina, will accept male students starting in the fall of 2021. The college cited limited interest in attending women's colleges as a chief reason for the change. The college will also be changing its name to Converse University, in recognition of its graduate programs.
