Converse Will Accept Male Students in 2021

Scott Jaschik
February 10, 2020
Converse College, a women's college in South Carolina, will accept male students starting in the fall of 2021. The college cited limited interest in attending women's colleges as a chief reason for the change. The college will also be changing its name to Converse University, in recognition of its graduate programs.

