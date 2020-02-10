Sentence of 9 Months in Jail in Admissions Scandal

Douglas Hodge was sentenced in federal court on Friday to nine months in prison for paying bribes to get his children into college.

Hodge paid a total of $850,000 to secure his children’s admission to the University of Southern California and Georgetown University. He tried without success to pay bribes to secure admission for a fifth child to Loyola Marymount University.

The bribes involved payments to Rick Singer, the coordinator of the admissions scandal, and various coaches. The coaches accepted payments to place Hodge's children on lists of recruited athletes when they weren't in fact athletes.

“There is no term in the English language that describes your conduct as well as the Yiddish term of chutzpah,” Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton told Hodge. “You need to pay a significant and conspicuous price for unconscionable, egregious criminal conduct in order to deter you and others who can afford it from the blatant misuse of your good fortunes.”