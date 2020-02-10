Print

Wilmington Removes Art Depicting Decapitated Trump

Lilah Burke
February 10, 2020
Wilmington University in Delaware has taken down student artwork that depicted President Trump being decapitated, ABC News reported. The work had been part of an online showcase.

The artwork depicted the Statue of Liberty slicing off the president’s head with a bloody sword, reminiscent of Caravaggio’s 16th-century depiction of Judith beheading Holofernes.

Though there were no explicit rules for the showcase, university officials removed the piece, saying it did not meet the college’s values, after a viewer expressed concern.

