Authors Oppose Firings at Wayne State University Press

Nearly 60 authors of books published by the Wayne State University Press have released a letter opposing the firings of three leaders of the press, including Annie Martin, the editor in chief. The university fired the three leaders Friday and has not detailed reasons why.

"We are writing to express our shock and anger at what is tantamount to the destruction of this venerable institution. In a series of moves that has left both published and prospective authors in the dark about the fate of their books, and has undermined the viability of the press, the new administration has, without notice, discharged the press leadership without cause," the letter says. "The stellar reputation of the press is a result of the excellent and knowledgeable team of professionals who have worked at the press, and the important relationships that they have built with generations of authors. While we recognize that changes have been taking place in academic publishing, we authors, editors and reviewers have found the staff of the press to be responsive and thoughtful in approaching the shifting publishing landscape. Our commitment to Wayne State, despite its relatively small size, has been because of the high quality of work it produces and the positive experiences we have had at each and every stage of our interactions."