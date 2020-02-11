Title
College Major Related to Gender Wage Gap
A new working paper by professors at the University of Chicago and the University of California provides new insight into why women are paid less than men.
The professors connected college students’ choice of undergraduate major with labor market outcomes and found that even as the gender gap in certain majors previously dominated by male students has declined over time, a large gap still exists. They note, for example, that engineering is still a largely male-dominated major and field.
The wage gap has long been attributed to women’s career choices – especially for those who work in industries dominated by women, which tend to pay less than fields dominated by men -- and decisions to take time off to have children. But the authors found “that college major choice has strong predictive power in explaining gender wage gaps independent of occupation choice.”
The authors have developed a new index that measures the potential wage gap between women and men based on the majors they’ve chosen.
Dan Black, a professor at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and one of the authors of the report, noted in a written statement that there are now more women attending college than men. He said employers will have to adjust to this new reality.
“Keeping these women in the workforce and working is going to be very important,” he said.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Trump budget would boost career education spending but cut funds for college aid, research programs
A Lutheran college in Portland will close after the spring 2020 semester
University President Resigns After Prostitution Sting
Advice for grading more efficiently (opinion)
Why the Checklist Model Survives | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
UC Santa Cruz grad assistants strike for living wage in tough rental market
6 Ideas Whose Time Has Come | Higher Ed Gamma
California pilot encourages students to give back to community
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!