Do Faculty Members Feel Respected at Work?

Newly released results of a survey of 1,900 faculty members by Gallup and Inside Higher Ed found that just 38 percent of respondents strongly agreed that they are treated with respect at work. Another 33 percent agreed less strongly with the statement.

Full-time and tenured faculty members were slightly less likely than their peers to say they feel as if they are treated with respect in their jobs.

The survey also found that a substantial number of faculty members have doubts that their employer would do the right thing when faced with an ethics issue. When asked if they were confident their employer would do the right thing if they raised a concern about ethics and integrity, 22 percent of respondents disagreed, while 56 percent agreed with the statement. Tenured faculty members were most likely to be skeptical about their employers on this question. (Another 22 percent came down in the middle on the question.)

"Higher ed institutions represent settings in which students can connect with others from different backgrounds and debate complex issues," Gallup said. "However, if individual faculty members do not feel respected by their colleagues or their institution, they are unable to serve as an example to students who perhaps are learning how to discuss these complicated topics for the first time."